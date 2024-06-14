JJ Wetherholt to Participate in 2024 MLB Draft Combine
West Virginia shortstop JJ Wetherholt will be taking part in the 2024 MLB Draft Combine which is slated to take place from June 19-23 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
This time a year ago, Wetherholt was projected by many to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, but has since seen his stock take a bit of a dip primarily due to a hamstring injury that forced him to missed 24 games earlier this season. With a solid performance in Phoenix, Wetherholt could see his stock rise once again and possibly fight for a spot in the top five of the draft.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to talk to people, get my name out there, get my story out there, and also just be around some of the guys I’ll be around for the next couple years and how many ever years I’m fortunate enough to play the game of baseball," Wetherholt said during an appearance on MLB Network's Intentional Talk. "Be around them, be around great players and learn ways to get better and really just expressing myself and finally taking some time to relax and have some fun.”
In 36 games this season, Wetherholt went 41/124 at the plate (.331 avg) with eight homers, 30 RBI, and 30 walks to just 17 strikeouts.
