Beanie Bishop Could Be Steelers' 'Go-To in Week 1'
The chip on Beanie Bishop's shoulder grew a little larger when he did not get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Being overlooked is nothing new for the former Mountaineer and if anything, it's just another way to add fuel to the fire.
Shortly after the draft, Bishop signed on with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, joining his WVU teammate Zach Frazier in the Steel City. Most UDFAs get stashed on the practice squad and need a lot of things to happen in order to be active on gameday. For Bishop, he takes care of a major need and according to Noah Strackbein, the former Mountaineer could be in the starting lineup right out the gate.
"Bishop may be given the first opportunity to prove himself on the inside, which is not a typical move by the Steelers. Usually, they make players wait - much like they did Joey Porter Jr. and Broderick Jones a year ago. But if they don't have any other answers, Bishop may be their go-to in Week 1."
During a media scrum following a minicamp practice this week, Bishop was asked about his fit in Pittsburgh and if he believes there's an opportunity there for him to contribute.
"For sure. Whether that's special teams or defense. Last year, they really didn't have a slot and I knew that was a need when I signed after the draft, so the opportunity is most definitely there. I feel once I learn the playbook, I just go out there and play fast and play hard. Just put it on tape. That's the name of the game. You don't really have to explain yourself to people, all you have to do is put it on tape."
