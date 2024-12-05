Quick Hits: Bahamas Takeaways, Toby Okani's Impact, Injury Update + More
West Virginia men's basketball coach Darian DeVries caught up with the media Thursday afternoon to recap the team's successful trip to the Bahamas and give a sneak peek at Friday's matchup against Georgetown.
What he learned about his team in the Bahamas
“I think our guys learned about their ability to compete at a high level. We played three really quality teams in a three day span and got put in some adverse situations with the three overtimes. From a coaching staff perspective, team perspective, I think we got a lot of valuable things that we can take from it - good and bad. Overall, I thought the guys really competed and did some good things.”
Expectations for the Gold Rush vs. Georgetown
“Our staff is excited. This will be the first time we really get a really full crowd and get to see what the Coliseum has to bring. It is a big game for us. Georgetown is obviously playing really well, got a good record. They’re excited and doing some good things. It’s a great game for our fan base and a great challenge for us as well.”
Injury update
“(Jayden) Stone is still day-to-day. (Eduardo Andre) is in a pretty good spot, I think. We’ll see come tomorrow.”
Thoughts on importance of the Big East-Big 12 Battle
“I do think there’s some pride the league takes in wanting to win or win the challenge. But individually, for us, it’s about us trying to win our forty minutes and that’s our biggest concern.”
If Toby Okani is the unsung hero of the team
“I thought this weekend, he was incredibly valuable. Javon (Small), Tucker (DeVries), and Amani (Hansberry) got a lot of the accolades, but I thought Toby was terrific. Very efficient. And Toby’s trying to adjust his game to kind of fit what this team needs, and he’s done an unbelievable job of that, especially these last couple of weeks. He’s shooting it at a high rate from three; he’s doing a great job of putting himself in a great position to rebound, he’s screening for other guys, and then defensively, he’s so versatile for us because he can guard one through five.”
