Frisco Bowl Odds: West Virginia Shockingly Favored Over No. 25 Memphis
The 2024 season did not go how the West Virginia Mountaineers envisioned it back in the summer and because of the 6-6 mark, they'll be playing in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in a couple of weeks against the Memphis Tigers.
West Virginia wanted to get one of the earlier bowl games to try and keep much of their roster together through the bowl game before players start entering the portal and staff changes are made.
Even with a head coaching change and some players already beginning to enter the transfer portal, West Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite against the 25th-ranked Tigers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is currently 58.5.
West Virginia Trends
West Virginia is 5-7 this season against the spread.
The OVER has hit in seven of West Virginia's twelve games.
The Mountaineers are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games played.
The OVER has hit in four of West Virginia's last six games.
West Virginia is 1-2 against the spread this season when playing as the favorite.
Memphis Trends
Memphis is 6-5-1 this season against the spread.
The OVER and UNDER have each hit six times this season in Memphis games.
The Tigers are 2-4 in their last six games against the spread.
The OVER has hit five of the last six games Memphis has played.
Memphis is 2-0 this season when playing as the underdog.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
