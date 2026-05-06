Best Virginia Reveals It Won't Be Playing in the TBT This Summer
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For the last several years, notable West Virginia basketball alums have helped bring some excitement to the slowest time of the year in college sports, participating in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Unfortunately, the Best Virginia squad will not take part in this year's event, GM John Flowers announced on X on Tuesday.
Flowers' statement
“Last year, our WVU alumni team, Best Virginia, made history with a Final Four run in the TBT Tournament in Charleston, WV. Your incredible support powered us every step of the way, and we’re immensely grateful.
“We had hoped to bring TBT back to WV this summer, but the tournament will not be held in Charleston in 2026. Although we will not be competing in TBT this year, our youth travel teams remain active and continue to build momentum. Stay tuned for upcoming camps, clinics, and social events featuring Best Virginia players.
“Thank you for your ongoing support. We look forward to seeing you at future events. Let’s go Mountaineers.”
Their first showing came all the way back in 2019, which gave Mountaineer fans a chance to see the group that made it to the Final Four in 2010 share the floor together once again. Also, parts of the "Press Virginia" era were mixed in as well, putting two of the most exciting eras in WVU hoops history together.
In Best Virginia's early years, the roster was made up entirely of WVU alums or very close to it. In recent years, they've added some players who played elsewhere to help increase their chances of winning because not every WVU hoops alum can play in the tournament. Those in the NBA are not allowed, and there are even some who play professionally overseas that aren't able to because of how their contract is set up. And then you also have some guys who just don't have an interest in playing because they want to have that time off to rest and recover.
Hopefully, this isn't the end for Best Virginia in the TBT and instead just a one-year hiatus. Obviously, there are members of the Final Four squad who are retired from playing, so they'll need some of the more recent players to become a part of the team to help carry this thing forward.
All that being said, maybe Best Virginia will return in 2027. Flowers also tweeted something shortly after the announcement referencing Marshall's alumni team and potentially squaring off against them next year.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_