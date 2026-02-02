Beyond the Bench: Bob Huggins Documentary Set to Premiere This Spring

It's been a few years now since Bob Huggins was last seen on his stool on the WVU Coliseum floor, or on any college basketball floor for that matter.

The Hall of Fame coach has not officially committed to the idea of retiring from the occupation, but when asked about it during a recent interview, he responded, "I'm not sure." He mentioned that he has a lot of friends in the industry who want him to come watch practices and give some advice, so he's been busy with that in the meantime.

While his coaching career may not officially be over, a documentary on his life and career is set to be released this spring, sometime in April.

Director and producer of Beyond the Bench: The Bob Huggins Legacy, Alan Hilsinger, joined the Legends Unplugged podcast alongside Coach Huggs to discuss the upcoming release.

“Forty interviews. That’s coast-to-coast. We logged so much travel time because these things are kind of organic. You get an interview, and then they say, ‘Well, what about this guy? Have you interviewed Corie Blount?’ So it starts to fall into line, and if it makes sense, you do it. If you can afford it, you do it. We had to cut out a lot of great stuff, unfortunately, but it ended up being an hour and fifty minutes. We’re proud of it, and we’re really excited about it. There’s a lot of laughs and a lot of tears.”

The documentary will have a heavy focus on his stints at Cincinnati and West Virginia, and on the Mountaineers' side of it, Hilsinger revealed that there were interviews with Joe Mazzulla, Truck Bryant, and Da’Sean Butler, among others.

Currently, they are pitching the documentary to a number of companies, but Hilsinger did state, “We believe it’s good enough to be 30 for 30.”

A summary of the documentary, as found on IMDb.

"From small-town roots to the grandest stages of college basketball, Bob Huggins built his career on toughness, loyalty, and an unrelenting drive to win. With over 900 victories and a reputation for turning teams into powerhouses, this is the story of a coach who left it all on the court and inspired generations along the way. From small-town roots to the grandest stages of college basketball, Bob Huggins built his career on toughness, loyalty, and an unrelenting drive to win. With over 900 victories and a reputation for turning teams into powerhouses, this is the story of a coach who left it all on the court and inspired generations along the way. From his humble beginnings in rural Ohio to becoming one of the most successful and controversial coaches in college basketball history, "Beyond the Bench: The Bob Huggins Legacy" explores the career of the tough, passionate, and relentless Hall of Fame coach. Coach Huggins dramatically changed the lives of many young men and still cherishes his relationships with them today. This documentary dives deep into his coaching philosophy, personal struggles, and lasting impact on the game -told through exclusive interviews, archival footage, and candid reflections from those who know him best."

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Former WVU Star Pacman Jones Appears in Bert Kreischer’s Free Bert on Netflix

Jevon Carter's Time Ends with Bulls — Where Will the Former Mountaineer Land Next?

West Virginia’s Tournament Fate Is Surprisingly Alive — Here’s How

The No. 3 Player in 2027 and WVU Are More Connected Than Most Realize

MAILBAG: Wasted Time, Tournament Path, 2026-27 Roster, Good News + More