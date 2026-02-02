Former WVU Star Pacman Jones Appears in Bert Kreischer’s Free Bert on Netflix

Adam "Pacman" Jones has remained in the spotlight since he hung up his cleats and retired from the National Football League. He's been a part of The Pat McAfee Show, hosted his own podcast, dabbled in boxing, and most recently, appeared in comedian Bert Kreischer's "Free Bert" TV series on Netflix.

A clip from one of his first appearances on the show is embedded below. Viewer discretion is advised: the YouTube short contains strong language.

Jones plays himself in the show, where he is a friend of Bert's. They initially are on a podcast together where they discuss Bert's odd encounter with a famous actor, Rob Lowe. A few episodes later, Pacman makes his return with his own set of friends at a club, the same one Bert and his new cast of friends went to.

I watched the entire series (six episodes) over the weekend while snowed in at my house and thought it was pretty funny. Keep in mind that Bert is a comedian, so the raunchy things he says are not to be taken seriously. Before watching, know that it is rated TV‑MA for strong language, adult themes, and crude humor.

I'm no movie or TV show critic by any stretch of the imagination, so the best way to sum it up is to take the breakdown of it on Tudum by Netflix.

"When his daughters are accepted into an elite private school, shirtless party legend slash stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer moves his family to Beverly Hills. The down-to-earth Kreischers struggle to adjust to their new high-class world, but none more so than Bert, whose inability to filter his thoughts quickly turns his family into social pariahs in their new neighborhood. Can he blend in enough to make it in the upper echelons of LA society?"

