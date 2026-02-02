MAILBAG: Wasted Time, Tournament Path, 2026-27 Roster, Good News + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: It seems to take us FOREVER to get into our offense. I know we play a grind-it-out style with a slow pace, but we are flirting with 10-second violations without even getting pressured. Why don't we start running some motion before 12 seconds left on the shot clock?

A: I've been wondering the same thing myself, to be honest. I usually dismiss concerns about playing style because there's a reason behind it and whatever it is that's in question usually works more often than not. This, however, I don't understand. You can still play a methodical game without having to burn the first fifteen seconds off the clock and then spend another seven or eight seconds trying to force the ball into Honor's hands. I agree. They need to get going a little earlier.

Q: What's the worst performance you can remember from a prolific scorer at WVU, and why was it Honor Huff tonight?

A: I'll admit, I don't typically remember horrid individual performances, just the good ones. Javon Small in the Arizona State game last year is the only one I can come up with. He went 2/11 in that one, going 0/8 from three-point range. I'm sure there are ones that rival Huff's day on Saturday.

Q: There is no offensive scheme. What can Hodge do year 2 to run an offense? Look at his offensive efficiency last year was almost dead last.

A: Actually, in his two years as the head coach at North Texas, the Mean Green ranked 131st and 90th in offensive efficiency. West Virginia was ranked 258th and 254th in those two years. So far this season, they're 151st, so it is a huge improvement from what we're accustomed to seeing, although it doesn't feel like it. I'm with you, though. There is a ton of room to get better on that end of the floor. Having the highest-rated recruit in program history, Miles Sadler, will help.

Q: Why does Jasper Floyd or Harlan Obioha touch the court at all?

A: I understand the frustration with these two, I do. Floyd is probably their best on-ball defender, and Obioha does a nice job of helping seal off the pain, although he doesn't offer much rim protection. The two are just not equipped to offer much on the offensive end. Ideally, you'd have more talent on the roster where they would be coming off the bench.

Q: Give me some good WVU sports-related news to make me feel better? In all seriousness, I wasn't expecting a whole lot this year, but hopefully we get some better offense rolling next year.

A: Baseball is just around the corner. Not sure if you follow them much or not, but there are a boatload of reasons to be optimistic about that group. Plus, spring ball is not that far away, so we'll get to see our first look at Kevin Brown, Michael Hawkins Jr., and the other 70-some newcomers. Push through it. It's a challenge, but I truly believe this is the last year where WVU fans are going to feel this down. Both football and basketball are only going to get better from here.

Q: How many players on this team will/should return next year?

A: Amir Jenkins and DJ Thomas are the two Hodge needs to do everything to retain, and I think he'll be successful in doing so. Both love it here and love Hodge. Jayden Forsythe is an interesting one that could develop into something over time, especially with the way he shoots it. I'd imagine Abraham Oyeadier heads out, and as far as Jackson Fields/Morris Ugusuk are concerned, I'm 50/50 on them. I could see Fields redshirting and transferring, but I could also see him redshirting and staying. Ugusuk has seen a little more playing time here recently, so we'll see how he's utilized down the stretch.

Q: Do you think Coach Hodge will ever learn that there is 2 ends of the court and no matter how good your defense is you still have to score to win?

A: Oh yes. He is very aware of it. I might be putting words in his mouth, but I'm sure he expected this group to be a little better than it has. The one part I think he can help with, which I mentioned in a question above, is getting them to play with more sense of urgency, rolling into their actions much sooner.

Q: Tourney hopes? Big 12 tourney champs or bust at this point?

A: Not eliminated just yet. Plenty of Q1 and Q2 opportunities still on the table. Yes, it's probably unlikely that they win enough of those to get an at-large, but the possibility is still there. If they can somehow strike up some magic and beat Texas Tech or BYU at home, then it will wash out that Baylor loss to some extent.

Q: What would Huggins have done with these players? Honest question

A: Wow. Didn't expect this question, but I love it. Creative. I think he would have made it an emphasis to pound the ball inside with Harlan Obioha (even if it's just to get a paint touch and kick out), while also setting actions for Brenen Lorient to cut to the basket and maybe even post-up Treysen Eaglestaff a bunch. Just my hunch. And you better believe he'd be hammering home to pull down some more offensive rebounds.

Q: Why is WVU destined to always be mediocre? Never able to get over that hump to achieve greatness.

A: I mean, this is the first year of this coaching staff's tenure, so it's not out of the norm. There are some coaches out there who have losing records, are flirting with .500, and so forth. It's not as good as anyone had hoped for, but to be 5-4 at the midway point in the league with a win over Kansas isn't too shabby if you ask me.

Q: Why doesn’t Chance get more playing time?

A: To be honest, I'm not really sure. I'd peg him to be a 20-25 minute per game guy, especially with how he can put pressure on the rim and open things up for Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff. They are 3-1 in Big 12 play when Moore plays 20+ minutes. I'd expect Hodge and Co. to realize that soon and give him more floor time.

Q: Please ask Coach why he still plays Jasper? Better yet, ask what does Jasper bring to the team?

A: On-ball defense. He's done a really nice job of guarding the opposing team's best player more often than not. Offensively, yeah, he's not going to impact the game a ton, so you're really just living with his defensive ability.

Q: Why does Hodge not get on the officiating? He is lackluster with no emotion on the sideline.

A: Oh, he does. I actually had to do a double take on this question because I thought you were asking why he is always in the officials' ear. He gets red-hot and it doesn't take much for him to either.

