Jevon Carter's Time Ends with Bulls — Where Will the Former Mountaineer Land Next?

Jevon Carter, a native of Maywood, Illinois, is a free agent once again. Shortly following the Chicago Bulls' acquisition of Dario Saric, the team needed to make a move to create a roster spot, so they waived the former West Virginia star guard.

Carter grew up just 14 miles from Chicago and grew up a fan of the Bulls. Although his playing time was limited over three seasons with the organization, he is forever grateful for the opportunity to suit up for the team he cheered for as a kid who had dreams and aspirations of making it to the league.

"If you treat every day like it’s ya last, when that day finally comes, you can be at peace with the way you handled things. Chicago, thank you. It was great to be home again. Love always," Carter wrote in an Instagram post.

In 131 career games with the Bulls, Carter averaged 4.8 points, 1.2 assists, one rebound, and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 38% from the floor and 34% from three-point range. Prior to joining the Bulls, Carter had a career year with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he averaged eight points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, shooting 42% from the floor and from three.

What's next for JC?

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) celebrates on the bench after the Bulls made a three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Typically, guys like Carter, who are clear backups that have a bunch of experience will end up on either one of the top rosters in the league to help deepen their bench down the stretch, so they can manage the starter's workload ahead of the playoffs or they end up with teams who have already thrown in the towel and are in an evaluation phase.

Possible contending teams could be: Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Phoenix Suns.

Possible rebuild situations could be: Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings.

These possible destinations are purely speculation, but they make a lot of sense. Carter may not move the needle for a team, but he's got a lot of quality basketball left in his career.

