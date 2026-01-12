Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings Following the First Full Week of League Play

The Mountaineers are in a decent spot after the first three games in the Big 12.
Schuyler Callihan
Jan 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the second half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the second half at Hope Coliseum.

Now that we're a few games into the conference schedule, it's time to release our first batch of Big 12 power rankings. This will be updated every Monday throughout the season. Below, you'll see this week's rankings, last week's results by team, and this week's schedule.

This week's Power Rankings

1. Arizona

2. Iowa State

3. Houston

4. BYU

5. Texas Tech

6. UCF

7. West Virginia

8. Colorado

9. Kansas

10. Oklahoma State

11. TCU

12. Baylor

13. Arizona State

14. Kansas State

15. Cincinnati

16. Utah

Last week's results (11/6-1/11)

Arizona: W 101-76 vs. Kansas State, W 86-73 vs. TCU

Arizona State: L 76-104 vs. BYU, W 87-84 vs. Kansas State

Baylor: L 60-70 vs. Iowa State, L 55-77 vs. Houston

BYU: W 104-76 vs. Arizona State, W 89-84 vs. Utah

Cincinnati: L 60-62 vs. West Virginia, L 72-73 vs. UCF

Colorado: W 85-73 vs. Utah, L 71-73 vs. Texas Tech

Houston: W 69-65 vs. Texas Tech, W 77-55 vs. Baylor

Iowa State: W 70-60 vs. Baylor, W 83-71 vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas: W 104-100 (OT) vs. TCU, L 75-86 vs. West Virginia

Kansas State: L 76-101 vs. Arizona, L 84-87 vs. Arizona State

Oklahoma State: W 87-76 vs. UCF, L 71-83 vs. Iowa State

TCU: L 100-104 (OT) vs. Kansas, L 73-86 vs. Arizona

Texas Tech: L 65-69 vs. Houston, W 73-71 vs. Colorado

UCF: L 76-87 vs. Oklahoma State, W 73-72 vs. Cincinnati

Utah: L 73-85 vs. Colorado, L 84-89 vs. BYU

West Virginia: W 62-60 vs. Cincinnati, W 86-75 vs. Kansas

This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)

Monday

No games.

Tuesday

West Virginia at Houston, 8:30 p.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Kansas, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Baylor at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Wednesday

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock

UCF at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on Peacock

Utah at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. on Peacock

Arizona State at Arizona, 10:30 p.m. on FS1

TCU at BYU, 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Thursday

No games.

Friday

Baylor at Kansas, 8 p.m. on FOX

Saturday

Iowa State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock

TCU at Utah, 2 p.m. on TNT

Arizona at UCF, 4 p.m.

Colorado at West Virginia, 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

BYU at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sunday

Arizona State at Houston, 5 p.m.

Schuyler Callihan
