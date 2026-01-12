Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings Following the First Full Week of League Play
In this story:
Now that we're a few games into the conference schedule, it's time to release our first batch of Big 12 power rankings. This will be updated every Monday throughout the season. Below, you'll see this week's rankings, last week's results by team, and this week's schedule.
This week's Power Rankings
1. Arizona
2. Iowa State
3. Houston
4. BYU
5. Texas Tech
6. UCF
7. West Virginia
8. Colorado
9. Kansas
10. Oklahoma State
11. TCU
12. Baylor
13. Arizona State
14. Kansas State
15. Cincinnati
16. Utah
Last week's results (11/6-1/11)
Arizona: W 101-76 vs. Kansas State, W 86-73 vs. TCU
Arizona State: L 76-104 vs. BYU, W 87-84 vs. Kansas State
Baylor: L 60-70 vs. Iowa State, L 55-77 vs. Houston
BYU: W 104-76 vs. Arizona State, W 89-84 vs. Utah
Cincinnati: L 60-62 vs. West Virginia, L 72-73 vs. UCF
Colorado: W 85-73 vs. Utah, L 71-73 vs. Texas Tech
Houston: W 69-65 vs. Texas Tech, W 77-55 vs. Baylor
Iowa State: W 70-60 vs. Baylor, W 83-71 vs. Oklahoma State
Kansas: W 104-100 (OT) vs. TCU, L 75-86 vs. West Virginia
Kansas State: L 76-101 vs. Arizona, L 84-87 vs. Arizona State
Oklahoma State: W 87-76 vs. UCF, L 71-83 vs. Iowa State
TCU: L 100-104 (OT) vs. Kansas, L 73-86 vs. Arizona
Texas Tech: L 65-69 vs. Houston, W 73-71 vs. Colorado
UCF: L 76-87 vs. Oklahoma State, W 73-72 vs. Cincinnati
Utah: L 73-85 vs. Colorado, L 84-89 vs. BYU
West Virginia: W 62-60 vs. Cincinnati, W 86-75 vs. Kansas
This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)
Monday
No games.
Tuesday
West Virginia at Houston, 8:30 p.m. on FS1
Iowa State at Kansas, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Baylor at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Wednesday
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock
UCF at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on Peacock
Utah at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. on Peacock
Arizona State at Arizona, 10:30 p.m. on FS1
TCU at BYU, 11 p.m. on ESPN2
Thursday
No games.
Friday
Baylor at Kansas, 8 p.m. on FOX
Saturday
Iowa State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock
TCU at Utah, 2 p.m. on TNT
Arizona at UCF, 4 p.m.
Colorado at West Virginia, 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
BYU at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Sunday
Arizona State at Houston, 5 p.m.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia DL Hammond Russell IV Inks Deal with Big Ten School in Portal
SEC School Plucks West Virginia Linebacker Ben Bogle Out of the Transfer Portal
MAILBAG: More Departures, NIL Money, Hoops Rotation, WR1, + More
WVU Defensive Lineman Quintin Goins Enters Transfer Portal
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_