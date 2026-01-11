WVV Adds Clemson Transfer Josh Sapp to Tight End Room

The West Virginia University football program added depth to its tight end room with the addition of Clemson transfer Josh Sapp, who announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Instagram Sunday evening.

Sapp appeared in 13 games, making one start, during the 2025 season, recording 11 receptions for 150 yards. He caught a seven-yard pass in the season opener against No. 9 LSU, earned his lone start against Troy and posted a career-long 31-yard reception at Georgia Tech and capped the season with a pair of catches in the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State.

In 2024, Sapp played in all 13 games and finished with six receptions for 63 yards over 109 snaps. His season included appearances against No. 1 Georgia, Appalachian State, NC State and Florida State, with his longest gain - a 24-yard catch - coming against the Seminoles.

As a freshman in 2023, Sapp logged seven receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. He secured his first collegiate reception on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cade Klubnik against Charleston Southern and added an acrobatic scoring catch against Georgia Tech.

Sapp redshirted during the 2022 season, appearing in two games and totaling five offensive snaps. He made his collegiate debut against Louisiana Tech and also saw action in the ACC Championship Game against No. 24 North Carolina.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR TaRon Francis (LSU), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), TE Josh Sapp (Clemson), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Secures Third Specialist of Portal Window with WKU Kicker Addition

West Virginia Soars Up NET Rankings Following Quad 1 Win Over No. 22 Kansas

Why Does WVU Have So Much Success Against Kansas at Home? Bill Self Gives His Take

Two Key Pieces of West Virginia's Offense Announce They Are Not Entering the Portal