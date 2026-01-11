WVU Defensive Lineman Quintin Goins Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia University defensive lineman Quintin Goins announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After redshirting during the 2024 season, Goins saw action in one game last fall, making his collegiate debut in the season opener against Robert Morris, where he recorded a solo tackle.

A native of Charlestown, West Virginia, Goins prepped at Jefferson High School and was a standout at the prep level. He earned Class AAA First Team All-State honors and was named First Team All-Eastern Panhandle Athletic Conference, establishing himself as one of the top defensive linemen in the region coming out of high school.

West Virginia has signed defensive lineman Will LeBlanc from Texas Permian Basin out of the transfer portal as the staff continues to schedule visits and add to the defensive front.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, WR Christian Hamilton, WR Jordan McCants, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, BAN Keenan Eck, BAN Curtis Jones Jr., LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, LB Ben Bogle, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR TaRon Francis (LSU), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), TE Josh Sapp (Clemson), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVV Adds Clemson Transfer Josh Sapp to Tight End Room

WVU Secures Third Specialist of Portal Window with WKU Kicker Addition

West Virginia Soars Up NET Rankings Following Quad 1 Win Over No. 22 Kansas

Why Does WVU Have So Much Success Against Kansas at Home? Bill Self Gives His Take

Two Key Pieces of West Virginia's Offense Announce They Are Not Entering the Portal