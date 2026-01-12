SEC School Plucks West Virginia Linebacker Ben Bogle Out of the Transfer Portal

Zac Alley's defense is undergoing a massive transformation this offseason. One player they would have liked to have kept in place, at least initially, was linebacker Ben Bogle. He entered the transfer portal last week and has already found his next home, committing to and signing with Arkansas.

✍️ Welcome to The Diamond State @BenBogle3 pic.twitter.com/799fZn4XZS — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 11, 2026

The Southern Illinois transfer made his mark in his one and only season in Morgantown, recording 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, five pressures, three sacks, two QB hits, and a forced fumble. He finished the season as West Virginia's highest-graded run defender on Pro Football Focus, earning a rating of 88.3. He was also one of the Mountaineers' best tacklers, grading out at 85.9 after missing just one tackle on the season.

West Virginia has been active in the transfer portal, looking for help in the second level, already landing commitments from Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), and Malachi Hood (Illinois). During the early signing period, the Mountaineers added Cameron Dwyer (Delray Beach, FL), Trey McGlothlin (Bixby, OK), and Antoine Sharp Jr. (West Palm Beach, FL). Ben Cutter, Ashton Woods, and Cam Torbor are the only three returning linebackers from the 2025 season. Cutter is really the only experienced player returning, considering Woods suffered a season-ending injury early in the year.

Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

MAILBAG: More Departures, NIL Money, Hoops Rotation, WR1, + More

WVU Defensive Lineman Quintin Goins Enters Transfer Portal

WVV Adds Clemson Transfer Josh Sapp to Tight End Room

WVU Secures Third Specialist of Portal Window with WKU Kicker Addition

West Virginia Soars Up NET Rankings Following Quad 1 Win Over No. 22 Kansas