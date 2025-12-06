How to watch West Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Tonight is a big one for the West Virginia Mountaineers, taking on Wake Forest in a neutral court game that would go down as a Quad 2 win if they can take care of business.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (7-2) vs. Wake Forest (6-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, December 6th, 6 p.m. EST

Where: Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum (13,500)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

G Juke Harris (WF): The Deacs' leading scorer is averaging 19.9 points per game and is connecting on 36% of his three-point attempts this season. Despite being a guard, he is the team's leading rebounder (7.1 rpg), but has the length to do it at 6'7".

C Harlan Obioha (WVU): Since the Backyard Brawl, the big man has been extremely quiet on the offensive end of the floor. He's combined for just 13 points in the last five games, making no more than two baskets in a game. He's going to need to be more active tonight.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

This one is viewed as a near toss-up according to the oddsmakers, with West Virginia currently favored by just 1.5 points. The over/under is sitting at 141.5.

