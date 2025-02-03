West Virginia Lands Intriguing JUCO Pass Rusher Marshon Oxley
West Virginia picked up another commitment over the weekend from junior college edge rusher Marshon Oxley.
This past season at Hutchinson Community College, Oxley collected 42 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup. Prior to going down to the JUCO level, Oxley spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Colorado State. After redshirting in 2022, he notched 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.
He chose the Mountaineers over Appalachian State, Colorado State, Georgia State, New Mexico State, Northern Alabama, Texas State, UMass, UTSA, Washington State, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
Because he spent the 2024 season in junior college, he will get that year of eligibility back, meaning he will have three years of eligibility remaining.
WVU's updated transfer portal class
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Jeffrey Weimer (Idaho State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), DE Marshon Oxley (Hutchinson CC), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
