Breaking Down WVU's 2024-25 Men's Basketball Schedule
Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference released the full league slate for the 2024-25 season, bringing West Virginia's schedule to completion. Here's a look at this year's schedule along with a few notes below.
Non-Conference Schedule
Oct. 18 Charleston (exhibition) 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4 Robert Morris 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 8 UMass
Nov. 15 @ Pitt
Nov. 20 Iona
Nov. 27 Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Gonzaga
Nov. 28 Battle 4 Atlantis
Nov. 29 Battle 4 Atlantis
Dec. 6 Georgetown (Big 12-Big East Battle)
Dec. 10 North Carolina Central
Dec. 14 Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22 Mercyhurst
Big 12 Schedule
12/31 at Kansas
1/4 vs. Oklahoma State
1/7 vs. Arizona
1/12 at Colorado
1/15 at Houston
1/18 vs. Iowa State
1/21 vs. Arizona State
1/25 at Kansas State
1/29 vs. Houston
2/2 at Cincinnati
2/5 at TCU
2/8 vs. Utah
2/11 vs. BYU
2/15 at Baylor
2/19 vs. Cincinnati
2/22 at Texas Tech
2/25 vs. TCU
3/1 at BYU
3/4 at Utah
3/8 vs. UCF
Most challenging Big 12 stretch
1/15 at Houston
1/18 vs. Iowa State
1/21 vs. Arizona State
1/25 at Kansas State
1/29 vs. Houston
We could even include the first four games of league play too with a trip to Kansas, hosting Arizona, and games with Oklahoma State and Colorado, but wanted to keep this to a five-game stretch. Although three of these five are at home, two of the three visiting Morgantown are likely to be in the top 25.
Weakest Big 12 stretch
2/2 at Cincinnati
2/5 at TCU
2/8 vs. Utah
2/11 vs. BYU
The Big 12 is so competitive it's hard to tell which teams will squander to the bottom, but on paper this appears to be an opportunity for the Mountaineers to string together some wins.
Welcoming new friends
- January 7th vs. Arizona
- January 21st vs. Arizona State
- February 8th vs. Utah
Visiting new friends
- January 12th at Colorado
- March 4th at Utah
Hello, old friends
- January 4th vs. Oklahoma State - Former WVU F Pat Suemnick plays his first game at WVU since transferring out. Also, WVU guard Javon Small plays against his former school.
- February 8th vs. Utah - Former WVU interim coach Josh Eilert makes his return to Morgantown. He's currently an assistant on the Utah staff.
