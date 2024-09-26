WVU's Big 12 Schedule Revealed for 2024-25 Season
Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference released the league schedule for the men's basketball 2024-25 season. First-year West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries will have a challenging start to his tenure, opening up conference play on the road at Kansas. West Virginia's first Big 12 home game will be against Oklahoma State on January 4th.
12/31 at Kansas
1/4 vs. Oklahoma State
1/7 vs. Arizona
1/12 at Colorado
1/15 at Houston
1/18 vs. Iowa State
1/21 vs. Arizona State
1/25 at Kansas State
1/29 vs. Houston
2/2 at Cincinnati
2/5 at TCU
2/8 vs. Utah
2/11 vs. BYU
2/15 at Baylor
2/19 vs. Cincinnati
2/22 at Texas Tech
2/25 vs. TCU
3/1 at BYU
3/4 at Utah
3/8 vs. UCF
Big 12 Schedule Breakdown for WVU
Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and UCF.
Away: Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, and Texas Tech.
Home and Home: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, and Utah.
Life in the Big 12 is going to be even more difficult now that there are 20 league games instead of 18. Newcomers Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah further increase the depth of what is already considered to be the best basketball league in the country.
WVU will also play a pretty competitive non-conference schedule as well. They will open the season with Robert Morris on November 4th which will be followed by key games against Pitt, Gonzaga, and Georgetown. As part of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Mountaineers will also see two of the following: Indiana, Louisville, Arizona, Davidson, Oklahoma, or Providence.
“We made sure we challenged ourselves right away in our first year here," DeVries said with a laugh. "But no, it’s a good schedule. It’s a good non-conference schedule and we know what the league schedule is going up to 20 games. We understand that in order to be successful, we’re going to have to be really good in certain areas and those will be the things we continue to focus on.”
Non-Conference Schedule
Oct. 18 Charleston (exhibition) 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4 Robert Morris 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 8 UMass
Nov. 15 @ Pitt
Nov. 20 Iona
Nov. 27 Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Gonzaga
Nov. 28 Battle 4 Atlantis
Nov. 29 Battle 4 Atlantis
Dec. 6 Georgetown (Big 12-Big East Battle)
Dec. 10 North Carolina Central
Dec. 14 Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22 Mercyhurst
