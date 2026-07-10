Could Brenen Lorient Return to WVU? A New Court Ruling May Make It Possible

Well, that didn't take long at all. Shortly after the NCAA passed a new age-based eligibility model, several basketball players whose eligibility ran out under the old rules took the NCAA to court to try to get an additional year.

On Thursday, 15 players were granted a temporary injunction from Ohio judge Christopher Wagner, allowing them to play one more year. Had they been a year younger, they would have been able to get the additional year because they all would have completed four years and checked all of the other boxes under the new rules.

Those who graduated in 2025-26 are the one class from this past athletic calendar year to be excluded from receiving an additional year of eligibility. So you knew this was coming from those who have only played for four years.

This is far from over, however. As expected, the NCAA will appeal the decision, as they mentioned in a statement they released on Thursday.

"The court's decision today is wrong, and we will immediately seek all avenues for reversal, including a stay of the court's order pending appeal. The court disregarded over a century of precedent and substituted its own judgment, on a limited factual record, for the collective expertise of the nation's leading higher education institutions. The court also based its decision on assertions by plaintiffs’ counsel about the NCAA and its Bylaws that bear no resemblance to reality. The effect of this ruling will be to take away valuable participation opportunities from student-athletes who are eligible to compete, in favor of those who have already received exactly the number of seasons of competition they expected."

How this decision potentially impacts West Virginia

West Virginia University forward Brenen Lorient | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

This is just the start. Now that everyone saw 15 players get granted an injunction, it could lead to several others pursuing an additional year in court. West Virginia's Brenen Lorient could seek that out, considering he has four seasons under his belt. And I don't think it's by coincidence that the Mountaineers have one roster spot still open. I also don't think it's a coincidence that they are a little thin at the four with true freshman Aliou Dioum being the primary backup to Javan Buchanan, who needs a waiver himself to be eligible next season.

It makes all the sense in the world for Lorient to seek an additional year. He didn't get drafted, nor did he latch onto a Summer League roster or sign overseas yet. That should be a sign, right?

If Lorient were to pursue another year and is granted that opportunity, it would give West Virginia the athleticism and perimeter shooting at the four that they are currently missing. This will be something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks/months.