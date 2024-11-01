Quick Hits: Depth of Rotation, Daunting Schedule, First Game Emotions + More
West Virginia men's head basketball coach Darian DeVries spent a few minutes with the media on Friday to provide some updates on how the team is looking and to discuss the team's season opener on Monday against Robert Morris.
Here's what the head coach had to say.
Starting the season
“We’re ready. We’re excited to play, I know that. This week after our second exhibition game or scrimmage whatever, kind of a longer week and really our last opportunity to focus on us and then it’s a lot of game prep.”
Robert Morris playing Villanova close in an exhibition
“Yeah, they did play them pretty well. They have a ton of new faces just like we do. Very competitive game. They present some challenges there that we’re going to have to prepare for and be ready for.”
How deep the rotation will be
“We’re probably in that eight to ten range. Eight solid for significant minutes and then ninth and tenth guy spot minutes here and there. And then we’ll see how it goes as we move forward.”
Injury update
“Jayden Stone will be out for a period of time. We’ll call it an upper-body injury. That’ll be day-to-day as we move forward.”
If there’s a number of threes he would like his team to attempt or stay under
“No, we really don’t. We’re going to play offense and then what the ends up being is what it is. We want to take what the defense gives us. So if one night, they’re giving us 30 threes, we’ll take 30 threes. If they’re trying to take the threes away then we need to be able to pivot and go drive the ball. I think you have to be consistent that way. Otherwise, you end up taking shots that aren’t really available that night or aren’t there. I don’t think you want to be stubborn on that. As an offense, we want to be as flexible as possible.”
Feelings heading into first game as WVU head coach
“I don’t feel pressure, but I think every game you want a little nerves. It’s a good thing. I want to be excited. That’s why we do this. Certainly excited for us, as a team, as a staff to get out there and play for real. I think from a coaching standpoint the only thing I really care about is we go play the way we want to play and that’s what I’m most excited about to go out there and do that.”
The daunting schedule vs. ranked teams
“We know what’s in front of us. But again, we’re excited about those challenges as they come up to us. We’ve got Robert Morris on Monday. That’s all I care about right now.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Can WVU Finish Strong if Nicco Marchiol is QB1? Phil Steele Gives Promising Take
WVU Basketball Releases Gold Rush Date, Full Non-Conference Promo Schedule
WVU Guard Jayden Stone Out Indefinitely with Upper-Body Injury
Predicting the Final Four Games of West Virginia's 2024 Schedule + a Bowl Projection