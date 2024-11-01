WVU Guard Jayden Stone Out Indefinitely with Upper-Body Injury
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries told reporters Friday afternoon that senior guard Jayden Stone will miss the team's season opener on Monday against Robert Morris after sustaining an "upper-body injury" in a recent practice.
Stone is considered "day-to-day," but DeVries stated that he would be out for "a period of time."
The Detroit Mercy transfer was one of 35 players in all of college basketball to average at least 20 points per game last season. He finished the season posting 20.8 per game, which ranked 22nd. After spending the first couple years of his career at Grand Canyon, Stone transferred to Detroit, where he emerged as the No. 1 scoring option.
For his career, Stone shoots the ball at a 43% clip from the field and 34% from three.
West Virginia and Robert Morris will tip off the season on Monday at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on ESPN+.
