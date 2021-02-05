ESPN Women's Bracketology Update

Wednesday night, the West Virginia women's basketball team notched their ninth straight win by defeating Iowa State by a 65-56 score.

Following the win, West Virginia now sits alone in second place in the Big 12 Conference, sitting behind only powerhouse Baylor. Mike Carey's squad is starting to gain some national respect and is up to a No. 5 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology by Charlie Creme.

Below is the currently projected region for West Virginia:

1. South Carolina vs 16. Seattle

8. Iowa vs 9. Marquette

5. West Virginia vs 12. Colorado State

4. South Florida vs 13. Dayton

6. Arkansas vs 11. BYU

3. Oregon vs 14. Idaho State

7. Syracuse vs 10. Central Florida

2. Maryland vs 15. Liberty

The Mountaineers will return to action this Saturday as they hit the road to take on the Texas Longhorns at 8 p.m. EST.

