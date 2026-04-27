Florida State Transfer G Martin Somerville Inks with West Virginia

West Virginia has officially added to its backcourt, announcing the signing of Florida State transfer guard Martin Somerville (6'3", 185 lbs).

“Martin has all of the leadership qualities and intangibles you look for in a player,” Hodge said in a press release. “He is someone who can play on or off the ball, scoring it or making plays for others. He is a connector and has an infectious personality. We are excited to add him to our program.”

Pre-Florida State

Somerville flew under the radar in high school, so he ended up at UMass Lowell and finished third on the team in scoring as a true freshman, putting up 13.6 per night on 42% shooting, including connecting on 40% of his shots from beyond the arc. On four different occasions, Somerville notched 20+ points, with his best performance being a 26-point night against NJIT, where he went 7/12 from the field, hitting 5/9 shots from deep.

How he did with the Seminoles

The production was there, but probably not as consistent as the Noles had hoped for, at least on the offensive end of the floor. His shooting dipped to 33% from the field and from three. Despite the down year shooting the ball, he still chipped in eight points, three rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while being disruptive on the defensive end, averaging 1.5 steals per game.

Projecting his role at West Virginia

Martin Somerville

With Miles Sadler and Finley Bizjack set to the starting backcourt for WVU, Somerville will obviously have to come off the bench, but could be the first guy into the game at either spot. Whoever needs a break first or gets into early foul trouble, he can slide into either spot, as Hodge mentioned; he can play both on and off the ball. If Amir Jenkins is available to play next season, you'll probably see Somerville more at the two because he's more of a shotmaker, although his numbers from this past season wouldn't indicate that. I'm really intrigued with what he can do on the defensive end of the floor in this system. He was solid on the ball at both of his previous stops, so you'd have to imagine he's got a pretty high ceiling here, being coached by Ross Hodge.

Somerville will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's portal additions so far

G Martin Somerville (Florida State), G Finley Bizjack (Butler), F Javan Buchanan (Boise State), and C Mouhamed Sylla (Georgia Tech).