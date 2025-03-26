Fran Fraschilla Calls Ross Hodge a 'Very Good Hire'
West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker hired Ross Hodge as the men’s basketball coach Wednesday afternoon and ESPN college basketball, and Mountaineers fan favorite, Fran Fraschilla believes Hodge is “a very good hire.”
“I think WVU hoops made a very good hire in Ross Hodge. A very capable ball coach, quietly super competitive and smart," Fraschilla said. "And he’s got an athletic director that has total faith in him. Don’t see him cutting and running like the last guy.”
In his first two seasons at the Division I level, Ross Hodge went 46-23 at North Texas, and he’s not done yet. Hodge knocked off Oklahoma State in Stillwater to advance to the semifinals of the NIT.
Prior to his elevation at North Texas, he spent seven seasons as an assistant coach under Grant McCasland, who currently has his Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16.
Hodge also spent four years serving as an assistant under Larry Eustachy at Colorado State.
The Dallas Texas native got his start in the JUCO Ranks, compiling a 146-24 overall record with stints at Paris JC and Midland College.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Grading West Virginia's Hire of New Head Coach Ross Hodge
West Virginia Guard Sencire Harris to Enter the Transfer Portal
Reid Carrico Explains Why He Chose to Remain at West Virginia
Jahiem White is Progressing Towards a Return to the Practice Field