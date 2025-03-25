Jahiem White is Progressing Towards a Return to the Practice Field
The West Virginia University football began the back half of the spring practice schedule Monday morning and running back Jaheim White is working his way back to the practice field.
“He was in a green shirt today, which he was limited,” head coach Rich Rodriguez said. “He didn’t do any team, but he did individual, and he looked better. I think he’s just getting his confidence back with that.”
“He’s nursing an injury and pretty close to being ready to roll,” running backs coach Larry Porter added.
White, entering his third season, exited the 2024 Frisco Bowl in the first quarter with a hamstring injury after six carries and 27 yards. The Mountaineers would go on to lose the game to Memphis 42-37.
“I think Jahiem’s is a proven guy,” Rodriguez said. “We know what his ability is, he just hasn’t got a lot of reps in our system. So, we’re hopeful over the next few practices he can learn the system. I’m not worried about him getting tackled or doing anything live, I just want him to learn the stuff and when he’s 100% healthy, he’ll be in.”
White has tallied 1,687 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He’s also been effective in the passing game with 10.3 yards per reception.
“Everything that we have to achieve and do is in front of us. Last year is exactly what it was, it was last year,” Porter said.
“I think he is super excited about that mentality and that mindset, just trying to build on the things he accomplished last year and that’s kind of where our focus is,” continued Porter. “He’s been a pleasure to get to know and to meet and be around,”
White has battled through injuries in his short career, but expectations continue to grow after showing flashes of greatness and with the thought of him carrying the ball under a Rich Rodriguez led offense, which brought WVU the program’s career leading rusher, Avon Cobourne (5,164) and single season leading rusher, Steve Slaton (1,744), it’s hard not to imagine that White could etch his name along side of some the Mountaineer greats.
