Grading West Virginia's Hire of New Head Coach Ross Hodge
West Virginia's search for a new head men's basketball coach has come to a close as the Mountaineers have landed on North Texas' Ross Hodge.
How good of a hire is this for Wren Baker and the Mountaineers? Here's how we're grading it.
Schuyler Callihan: C+
No one knows who Wren Baker had at the very top of his list, but I have a feeling Ross Hodge didn't occupy that spot. Heck, he may not have even been in the top two or three, but that's all speculatory.
What I do know is Hodge's resume isn't the flashiest in the world and isn't one that will get Mountaineer fans all jacked up. In two years on the job at North Texas, Hodge went 0-10 versus NCAA Tournament teams and 0-2 versus AP Top 25 opponents. You might think those losses came in non-conference play against Power Four teams, but that wasn't the case. This year's tournament teams the Mean Green fell to were McNeese, Utah State (Hey, Jerrod!), High Point, and Memphis. They also lost to a 12-win UTSA team at home.
That being said, Hodge's defensive metrics are impressive. It's one of the main reasons he landed the job. As we saw this past season, you can win games in this league without having an elite offense. If Hodge can get a couple of scorers to compliment the stingy play on the defensive end, then things could work out pretty well.
Do I think it's a home run hire? No. Do I think it's a terrible hire? No. It's a hire based on potential, and considering the situation Wren Baker was put in with DeVries leaving after one year, it's probably somewhere in the middle. Baker knows his stuff when it comes to hiring, so if I had to guess, the Mountaineers will be just fine.
Christopher Hall: B
Ross Hodge was not on the top of the list this coaching carousel, but he was likely going to be a hot commidity in the coming years.
Hodge's head coaching experience is limited compared to the candidates rumored early in the coaching cycle, but in his time, he's found success. I look at his time in the JUCO ranks, knowing he needed to build a new every season, he has found a way for guys to buy in to his system, which leans on a tough defensive minded philosophy. That blends well with West Virginia.
There is always a concern hiring a coach that didn't have the credentials as others, but some get overlooked, due to various reasons, and West Virginia has reaped the benefits. The last two hires, not named Bob Huggins, found success. John Beilein was not on anyone's radar, and Darian DeVries was another up and comer, who some felt was not ready for the Power Four level and they were able to win in Morgantown.
Wren Baker has stated multiple times he wants someone to build through the high school ranks and retain those players. It's noted every year that having program veterans with guys who have played together for two or three seasons has better results than piecing together a new team every season. So, it's easy to assume Hodge wants to build and not replace.
Now, DeVries exceeded expectations in year one and he set a high bar, but don't be surprised if Hodge can do the same, but I suspect by year two, the Mountaineers will be off and running.
Of note, the only coach I really liked in this coaching search was Ben McCollum, but he was always going to return home to Iowa City.
