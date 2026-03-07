How to Watch West Virginia vs. Colorado: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Prediction

West Virginia is one win away from playing in the Big 12 Conference championship game, with the Colorado Buffaloes standing in their way.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's semifinal matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 2 West Virginia (25-6, 14-4) vs. No. 6 Colorado (22-10, 11-7)

Date/Time: Saturday, March 7th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center (18,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

Jade Masogayo (COL): The Mountaineers put the 6'3" senior on the free-throw line a bunch in their regular season meeting, and she cashed in on all nine attempts. She finished that game with 13 points, five rebounds, one assist, and a block. On the year, she's averaging 11.3 points, five boards, a steal, and nearly one block per game.

Jordan Harrison (WVU): We went with the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year yesterday, and we're going with her again today. In that road win over the Buffs in early February, Harrison was all over the place defensively, swiping six steals. She also led the team in scoring with 18 points on 6/10 shooting. For the Mountaineers to advance to the championship, she'll need another solid performance like the one she had in Boulder.

Prediction: West Virginia 67, Colorado 63

Much like their meeting in the regular season, I expect this to be a tight game from start to finish and a bit of a defensive slugfest. The two teams combined for 32 turnovers last month and last night, WVU threw it away 16 times while Arizona State had 19 turnovers. That's the style of game WVU likes, and that smothering defense should be able to come up with enough stops at the end to send the Mountaineers to the title game.