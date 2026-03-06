How to Watch West Virginia vs. Arizona State: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Friday evening, Mark Kellogg and the West Virginia Mountaineers will begin their quest for a Big 12 title, taking on the 10 seed Arizona State in the quarterfinals.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's quarterfinal matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 2 West Virginia (24-6, 14-4) vs. No. 10 Arizona State (24-9, 9-9)

Date/Time: Friday, March 6th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center (18,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

Marley Washenitz (ASU): The senior guard is the fourth-leading scorer for the Sun Devils, but you have to imagine that this one means a little extra for her, playing against the team she grew up watching. The Fairmont native committed to WVU but had her scholarship pulled due to players returning with an extra year due to the free COVID year. She ended up at Pitt and spent three years there before transferring to Arizona State. Mark Kellogg was not the WVU head coach when this all went down, but still, she'll be out to prove a point.

Jordan Harrison (WVU): Earlier this week, Harrison was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. She averages 3.2 steals per game and does a great job of being a disruptor of flow on that end of the floor.

Odds to win

As of 10 a.m. Friday morning, there are no odds available for this game. So instead, we'll turn to the ESPN BPI matchup predictor. There, the Mountaineers are heavy favorites, given an 88.8% chance to move on to the semifinals. Arizona State has just an 11.2% chance to spring the upset and continue its run in the conference tournament.