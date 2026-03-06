Opponent Set for WVU's Quarterfinal Matchup in Big 12 Tournament

After impressive wins in back-to-back nights, the 10th-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils have earned the right to play the second seed in the Big 12 Tournament West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday.

The Sun Devils are looking sharp after being able to knock off Arizona and Iowa State in back-to-back nights to set up a showdown for a spot in the semifinals. Arizona State was able to avenge a 26-point loss to Iowa State earlier in the season for a chance to play the Mountaineers.

The two teams met earlier in the season in Morgantown, when the Mountaineers defeated the Sun Devils 53-43 on January 21st at Hope Coliseum. Although the ten-point margin of victory looks comfortable, that game was anything but for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia shot just 34% from the field that night, just slightly worse than the 36% mark that Arizona State put up in the contest. The 43-point mark was the second-lowest total that head coach Mark Kellogg’s defense has allowed to an opponent so far this season. While the Mountaineers won the first contest, Arizona is a physical team with strong players that is red hot.

Jordan Harrison and Marley Washenitz are the Difference Makers in this game

After being named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, senior guard Jordan Harrison will have a tough first matchup against Arizona State's Marley Washenitz. Harrison and Washenitz play similar styles of basketball, with defensive oriented playstyles. Washenitz leads the Sun Devils, averaging two steals per contest. Washenitz has led the Arizona State team in steals for each of the last two seasons.

However, Harrison and the Mountaineers have been forcing turnovers at an alarming rate once again this season. The team led the Big 12 in turnover margin for the third straight season. If the Mountaineers are able to continue to play their defensive brand of basketball like Kellogg wants to, the Mountaineers could go a long way this postseason. Each of the Sun Devils' wins in the Big 12 Tournament has been in a relatively close contest. This Mountaineers team is battle-tested, winning close and winning in blowouts in a multitude of different ways.

The winner of the contest between the Mountaineers and the Sun Devils will go on to play the winner of the game between the three-seeded Baylor Lady Bears and the six-seeded Colorado Buffaloes. That semifinal matchup will be played on Saturday, March 7th at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+.