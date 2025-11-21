How to watch West Virginia vs. Clemson: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
The West Virginia Mountaineers will take their unblemished record on the road for the first time this season, taking on the Clemson Tigers in the Charleston Classic.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (5-0) vs. Clemson (4-1)
Date/Time: Friday, November 21st, 6:30 p.m. EST
Where: Charleston, SC — TD Arena (5,100)
TV/Streaming: ESPNU
Players to Watch:
Jake Wahlin (CLEM): WVU fans may remember this name as Wahlin transfers in from Utah. He may be the team's fifth-leading scorer, but he's their best three-point shooter, sinking shots at a blistering 47%.
Chance Moore (WVU): Tonight marks the debut for the St. Bonaventure transfer after having to sit out the first five games. He'll likely come off the bench, but he should help open up West Virginia's offensive presence with his ability to get downhill.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Clemson is currently a 3.5-point favorite, which makes sense given their ability to score and cause problems with their length. The over/under is sitting at 134.5.
