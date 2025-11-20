Big Ten and Big 12 Schools Making Late Effort to Flip WVU QB Commit Wyatt Brown
The early signing period is now officially under two weeks away, and while West Virginia is resting and preparing for their regular season finale against Texas Tech, the coaching staff is also spending a ton of time recruiting, including making sure the ones that are committed stay pledged to the program and don’t flip their decision.
West Virginia currently has two quarterbacks committed in the 2026 recruiting class, and one of them, Wyatt Brown, just received an offer from UCLA, which is right in his backyard. Brown is from Sherman Oaks, California, but attends Notre Dame High School, which is in Los Angeles.
He could opt to stay home and have a chance to be the guy who can help turn around the Bruins, but by doing so, he will enter a situation full of uncertainty. UCLA is in need of a head coach, so no one on the current staff is guaranteed to be there when the new head coach comes in.
He also received an offer from Utah on Thursday afternoon. The Utes do have one quarterback already committed in their '26 class in Michael Johnson, but have been aiming to land a second signal caller. The offers are still fresh, but I would think UCLA poses as the bigger threat here to West Virginia.
At WVU, Scotty Fox Jr. appears to be the future of the program, but Brown and fellow commit Jyron Hughley can compete to be the guy down the road.
In addition to UCLA, Utah, and West Virginia, Brown also holds offers from Arkansas, California, Cornell, UCF, Wyoming, and Yale.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Signed, Sealed, and Delivered: West Virginia Officially Lands Elite Guard Miles Sadler
Ross Hodge, WVU Officially Signs 'One of the Most Underrated Guards in the Country'
Defensive Anchor of the Future? Aliou Dioum Signs with West Virginia
Are Playoffs Actually a Reasonable Goal for West Virginia in 2026?
Rich Rodriguez Raises the Bar Big Time for WVU, Expecting to Reach Playoffs in 2026