Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have a chance to pick up a quality win on a neutral floor when they square off with the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte.

Can WVU move to 6-0 all-time against the Heels? Or will they suffer a third straight loss and drop to 4-3 on the year?

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has a 54.4% chance of getting the win and moving to 5-2 on the season. Meanwhile, North Carolina has a 45.6% chance of handing the Mountaineers their third straight loss.

This seems like a pretty fair number for both teams. West Virginia has certainly been more challenged up to this point in the season and has played well against some of the best teams in the country. I'm maybe a little surprised this isn't closer to a true 50/50 toss-up, but giving the Mountaineers the slight edge makes sense.

West Virginia's recent games

While the Mountaineers came up short in their last two games, there is absolutely no shame in losing to Kansas and Florida. They could have very easily taken down the Jayhawks, leading by as many as 11 at one point before the foul trouble really caught up to them and ice-cold shooting showed up in the second half. WVU dug themselves a big hole early against Florida and nearly erased it, but missed a three-pointer to tie late in the second half.

North Carolina's recent games

Two weeks ago, the Tar Heels suffered their first loss of the season, dropping to Georgia, 78-70. They got a bunch of shots up in that game (73), but struggled to find the bottom of the net, hitting just 33% of their attempts from the field and just 24% from three-point land. Since then, the Heels took care of business against lesser competition, beating Marshall by 16 and routing Monmouth by 40.

The Mountaineers and Tar Heels are slated to tip off at approximately 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We'll discuss what went right, what went wrong, take a look at the numbers, and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers.

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