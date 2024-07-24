Injury Updates on Joseph Yesufu & Tucker DeVries
West Virginia men's head basketball coach Darian DeVries spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon as the team prepares for its Italy trip next week. There, he provided an injury update on guard Joseph Yesufu, and his son, Tucker DeVries.
“So far he’s right on schedule," he said when asked about Yesufu. "We’ll continue to hopefully make progress there and I think he feels good about where he’s at. I think when we come back from the Italy trip, our plan is to start to work him in to some halfcourt stuff, some drill work and then kind of take it from there. About the start of school starting to get him back on the floor again.”
Yesufu has been dealing with a hip injury since the early parts of last season which forced him to miss well over 90% of the games in his one and only season with Washington State. As for DeVries, he appears to be much closer to a full return from a shoulder injury he sustained at the end of this past season.
“He didn’t get cleared until last week. It was the first time he got to play with full contact, so it was almost four months he wasn’t allowed to do a whole lot of anything that had contact in it. We’re still being somewhat careful with it. We’re picking and choosing some spots in some rebounding drills and things like that. I believe it was last Tuesday he got full clearance for contact.”
