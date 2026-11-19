West Virginia true freshman point guard Miles Sadler is wasting no time making his case as one of the best point guards in the country, regardless of class.

On Wednesday night, he put up 34 points in the four-point loss to Kansas, breaking the single-game record for most points by a WVU freshman, which was previously held by Warren Baker (1973) and Aundrae Davis (1985), each going for 29.

Not even a full hour into the game, Sadler had already grabbed the full attention of former NBA star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Miles Sadler got HOOP game for West Virginia and he’s TOUGH — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 19, 2026

Thomas was a two-time All-Star in the Association and was an All-NBA selection in 2016-17 with the Boston Celtics. Thomas knows what it's like to be an undersized guard, checking in at just 5'9". Sadler is listed at 6'0", but that might be a little generous. Regardless, the dude can hoop, as IT said.

“I thought West Virginia was really good," Kansas head coach Bill Self said. "That was the best guard in the first half I think we played against in a long time. I mean, Sadler dominated us, and we couldn’t keep him in front of us.”

As good as Sadler is, he is still going to have his freshman moments like everyone else. He had a few of those last night, and while taking the step-back three at the end of the game wasn't a high-percentage shot, head coach Ross Hodge was okay with it. It's the bad fouls and live ball turnovers that are more the issue from time to time.

"I thought he was tremendous," Hodge said about his star point guard. "I maybe sat him a little too long in the one stretch — he picked up his third foul earlier — but he was great. His ability to get in the paint and make some plays; obviously, (he) got to the line a lot. Truthfully, his speed probably hurt him a few times on getting calls because he was getting pushed from behind when he would go by people. He's a competitor."

Sadler and the Mountaineers will get another crack at it today when they take on the No. 1 team in the country, the Florida Gators, for the 3rd place game at the Players Era 8 Tournament. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.



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