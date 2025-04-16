Jackson Fields Details Why He Chose West Virginia and the Role He Will Play
West Virginia announced their newest transfer portal signing today with former Troy forward Jackson Fields putting pen to paper. He joins a transfer portal haul that includes (so far) guard Honor Huff, forward Brenen Lorient, and center Harlan Obioha.
He is coming off a successful season with Troy, during which he and his team made the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while also anchoring Troy's defense. The 6'8", 210-pound senior from Missouri City, Texas, felt comfortable enough to commit without visiting campus.
What drove that decision?
"The coaching staff and the culture they are bringing with them from North Texas, as well as the love and support that Coach Hodge and the staff showed me on the phone," he told West Virginia On SI.
With West Virginia having to build an almost entirely brand-new roster, fans are obviously curious to find out how each player fits on the team. Jackson is looking to "come in and play tough, hard, and physical," which will fit what Ross Hodge is looking for out of his players. Winning is also very important to the senior for his last college season, noting he will be "doing anything I need to in order to win."
On the court, fans can expect him to play as a traditional stretch forward who can stretch the floor with his shooting ability. He also takes pride in being able to guard all five positions on the court, which is crucial for a defense that generally does not allow many mismatches.
