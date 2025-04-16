No. 24 West Virginia Steals the Win Over Marshall, Clinch Season Series
Huntington, WV – The No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (31-4) gutted out a win against the Marshall Thundering Herd (18-19) Tuesday night with a 5-4 decision.
West Virginia grabbed an early lead in the top of the second inning when senior Jace Rinehart hit a high chopper to short and junior Maika Niu went wide left on the throw, allowing Rinehart to take second. Then, redshirt junior Chase Swain was beaned on the 3-2 pitch before Grant Hussey drove a two-RBI double into the gap in right-centerfield for the 2-0 WVU lead.
Marshall answered in the bottom of the frame after redshirt sophomore Tyler Kamerer hit a leadoff single back up the middle, senior Eiljah Vogelsong received a walk and an ill-advised throw to third from freshman pitcher David Hagen following a Nolan Wilson bunt was out of reach, scoring the Hers’s first run. Next, Eddie Leon laid down the sacrifice bunt to tie the game at two.
The Thundering Herd took the lead in the fourth. Redshirt Joel Garnder was beaned to lead off the inning, junior Cam Harthan hit a one-out single through the right side before senior Jackson Halter hit a line drive just over sophomore second baseman Spencer Barnetts head for the RBI single and the 3-2 advantage.
Marshall added a run in the fifth. With two outs on the board, Wilson ripped a double down the left field line, and Garnder followed suit for an RBI double and the Herd was up 4-2.
West Virginia tied the game in the seventh after Swain dropped a double in right-centerfield. Then, Brodie Kresser placed a single down the rightfield line for an RBI and freshman Gavin Kelley smacked an RBI single back up the middle to even the game at four.
In the ninth, Swain worked a leadoff walk, advanced to second on the sacrifice bunt from Hussey and moved to third on a wild pitch before stealing home with two outs on board to take a 5-4 lead.
Junior Carson Estridge stuck out the side in the bottom of the inning to hold on for win in relief and the 5-4 decision.
