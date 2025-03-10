Javon Small Earns All-Big 12 First Team Selection
West Virginia University point guard Javon Small was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team by the league’s coaches Monday afternoon.
Small was named a Big 12 Player of the Week three times this season.
The senior averaged a conference best 18.5 ppg, including scoring a season-high 31 points against Gonzaga in the midseason tournament Battle 4 Atlantis. He also ranked third in the league in assists at 5.6 per game.
2024-25 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards
Player of the Year
JT Toppin - Texas Tech
Defensive Player of the Year
Joseph Tugler - Houston
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
LJ Cryer - Houston
Freshman of the Year
VJ Edgecombe - Baylor
Newcomer of the Year
JT Toppin - Texas Tech
Sixth Man Award
Curtis Jones - Iowa State
Most Improved
Richie Saunders - BYU
Coach of the Year
Kelvin Sampson - Houston
All-Big 12 First Team
Caleb Love - Arizona
Norchad Omier - Baylor
Richie Saunders - BYU
LJ Cryer - Houston
J'Wan Roberts - Houston
Curtis Jones - Iowa State
Hunter Dickinson - Kansas
JT Toppin - Texas Tech*
Darrion Williams - Texas Tech
Javon Small - West Virginia
All-Big 12 Second Team
VJ Edgecombe - Baylor
Keyshawn Hall - UCF
Milos Uzan - Houston
Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State
Chance McMillian - Texas Tech
All-Big 12 Third Team
Joseph Tugler - Houston
Zeke Mayo - Kansas
Coleman Hawkins - Kansas State
Keshon Gilbert - Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State
Honorable Mention: Arizona: Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar; Baylor: Robert Wright; BYU: Egor Demin; UCF: Darius Johnson; Cincinnati: Jizzle James; Colorado: Julian Hammond III; Houston: Emanuel Sharp; Kansas: Dajuan Harris Jr.; Kansas State: David N'Guessan; Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson; TCU: Noah Reynolds, Ernest Udeh Jr.; Utah: Gabe Madsen
All-Defensive Team
Jayden Quaintance - Arizona State
J'Wan Roberts - Houston
Joseph Tugler - Houston
Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State
Sencire Harris - West Virginia
All-Freshman Team
Jayden Quaintance - Arizona State
VJ Edgecombe - Baylor
Robert Wright - Baylor
Egor Demin - BYU
Christian Anderson - Texas Tech
All-Newcomer Team
Norchad Omier - Baylor
Keyshawn Hall - UCF
Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State
Zeke Mayo - Kansas
JT Toppin - Texas Tech
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
New Tournament Projection Gives West Virginia a Better Path to Sweet Sixteen
Recently Retired Wide Receiver Returns to West Virginia's Football Roster
MAILBAG: NCAA Tournament Ceiling, Backyard Brawl Trophy, Potential 1st Round Matchups + More
See Where West Virginia Lands in ESPN's End-of-Season Bracketology Projection