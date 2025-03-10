MAILBAG: NCAA Tournament Ceiling, Backyard Brawl Trophy, Potential 1st Round Matchups + More
It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @OldWisdom44:
Q: In your opinion, what caused the near collapse in the second half against UCF? What, if anything, what could the coaches do to change the way it played out?
A: Great question. I think it was more of a mixture of things than just one main reason, to be honest. Complacency set in, first and foremost. They thought they had it in the bag and lacked a sense of urgency. They also got extremely careless with the basketball, which led to several points off of turnovers and played a part in the long scoring droughts. Defensively, they lost their intensity. It's a concern, but it's also been a theme this season, which probably doesn't make you or Darian DeVries feel any better.
From @EFarley38:
Q: Why hasn’t WVU and Pitt come up with some sort of trophy the way WVU has with the Hokies?
A: I've always wondered this. It's also one of the oldest rivalries in college sports, as they each come from blue-collar, hardworking backgrounds that could probably care less about a trophy. Personally, I do think it would be pretty cool if they had one, but this deep into the rivalry, creating a trophy now just seems unnecessary. Instead, they'll continue to play out of the pure hatred for one another.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Who do you want to to see the team play in the tournament?
A: Ooh, that's a tough one. I don't have a team in particular, although Creighton would be an interesting matchup, considering that's where Darian DeVries spent 17 years as an assistant. West Virginia fans just need to hope for a No. 7 or 10 seed, so they avoid having to go through a No. 1 in the second round. If they end up as a No. 8 or No. 9, you don't want to see Auburn or Duke. Per NCAA Tournament rules, they can't see Houston in the second round (assuming they are a 1 and WVU is an 8 or 9), so root for Florida to be the top seed in the region if that's how it plays out. That said, the Gators are a massive challenge in their own right.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: What is the ceiling when it comes to WVU's seed for the tourney? Is there a realistic chance for a run at the Big 12 title?
A: it all depends on matchups and the path. Are they thrown in a region with the most talented teams? Do they even get out of the first round? If so, can they knock off a No. 1 or No. 2 seed to reach the Sweet Sixteen? It feels unlikely. I hate to be the mayor of doom and gloomville, but I'd say winning one game is probably their ceiling. Once the matchups come out, that could change my view on it.
