Recently Retired Wide Receiver Returns to West Virginia's Football Roster
West Virginia's wide receiver room got a little bigger here recently as Morgantown native Preston Fox has returned to the program and is listed on the team's official website.
Back in January, Fox announced in a post on X that he would be stepping away from football despite having one year of eligibility left.
Fox's retirement post
“I wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the support throughout my career! I have decided to stop playing football for many reasons, but personally, it’s time for me to move on. West Virginia has made my dreams of earning a scholarship come true, but not only earn a scholarship, but compete at the highest collegiate level. Everything comes to an end at some point, but life is just starting. Thank you, West Virginia! Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer!”
Fox walked on to WVU, but earned a scholarship following the team's spring game in 2022. In 40 career games, he's logged 43 receptions for 548 yards and three touchdowns while also serving as the team's returner on punts and kicks. Over the last two seasons, Fox has averaged 25.1 yards per kick return and 8.1 yards on punt returns.
