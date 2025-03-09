See Where West Virginia Lands in ESPN's End-of-Season Bracketology Projection
It's tournament time, folks. West Virginia has already unofficially locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but can improve its seeding with a deep run in the Big 12 Conference tournament this week.
The Mountaineers finished the season on a strong note, winning three of its last four and four of its last six with their only losses coming to Texas Tech and BYU, two of the top teams in the conference.
Following West Virginia's win over UCF and the rest of the games played around the country on Saturday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new tournament projection. He currently has the Mountaineers as a No. 9 seed in the South Region, facing Memphis.
Lunardi's South Region projection
1. Auburn vs. 16. SIU Edwardsville/American
8. Memphis vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Oregon vs. 12. Liberty
4. Clemson vs. 13. Lipscomb
6. UCLA vs. 11. UC San Diego
3. Kentucky vs. 14. Chattanooga
7. Marquette vs. 10. Baylor
2. Michigan State vs. 15. Central Connecticut
West Virginia will await the winner of No. 9 TCU and No. 16 Colorado, who will play in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Tuesday. The second round matchup featuring the Mountaineers will take place on Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
