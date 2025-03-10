New Tournament Projection Gives West Virginia a Better Path to Sweet Sixteen
For several weeks now, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been hovering around the eight and nine seed line. As the season came to a close, many of those projections have shifted down a spot, with the Mountaineers either as a No. 9 or 10 seed.
In a number of recent bracketology outlooks, WVU has been slated in a tough spot in regards to potential second round matchups either facing Duke, Auburn, Alabama, or Florida.
In Jerry Palm's newest update on CBS Sports, he has West Virginia as the 10 seed in the West Region, facing No. 7 Illinois. He's had that matchup going for a while now, but he has made some tweaks to the region, including the No. 2 seed, who WVU would likely face if they were to win in the round of 64.
Currently, Palm has Texas A&M slotted in the two spot and while they are a Final Four/Elite Eight caliber team, they are more West Virginia's speed. The Mountaineers don't have the offense to keep up with the aforementioned Duke's, Auburn's, Alabama's, or Florida's of the world. But they can win a fist fight against the Aggies.
Palm's West Region projection
1. Florida vs. 16. Omaha
8. Saint Mary's vs. 9. New Mexico
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Drake
4. Purdue vs. 13. High Point
6. Missouri vs. 11. VCU
3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Utah Valley
7. Illinois vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Texas A&M vs 15. Norfolk State
