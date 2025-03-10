Mountaineers Now

New Tournament Projection Gives West Virginia a Better Path to Sweet Sixteen

West Virginia finally gets an easier first weekend setup in the latest bracketology.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 25, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries questions a call by officials during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries questions a call by officials during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

For several weeks now, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been hovering around the eight and nine seed line. As the season came to a close, many of those projections have shifted down a spot, with the Mountaineers either as a No. 9 or 10 seed.

In a number of recent bracketology outlooks, WVU has been slated in a tough spot in regards to potential second round matchups either facing Duke, Auburn, Alabama, or Florida.

In Jerry Palm's newest update on CBS Sports, he has West Virginia as the 10 seed in the West Region, facing No. 7 Illinois. He's had that matchup going for a while now, but he has made some tweaks to the region, including the No. 2 seed, who WVU would likely face if they were to win in the round of 64.

Currently, Palm has Texas A&M slotted in the two spot and while they are a Final Four/Elite Eight caliber team, they are more West Virginia's speed. The Mountaineers don't have the offense to keep up with the aforementioned Duke's, Auburn's, Alabama's, or Florida's of the world. But they can win a fist fight against the Aggies.

Palm's West Region projection

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries and guard Javon Small (7) celebrate after defeating the UCF Knights at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

1. Florida vs. 16. Omaha

8. Saint Mary's vs. 9. New Mexico

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Drake

4. Purdue vs. 13. High Point

6. Missouri vs. 11. VCU

3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Utah Valley

7. Illinois vs. 10. West Virginia

2. Texas A&M vs 15. Norfolk State

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Recently Retired Wide Receiver Returns to West Virginia's Football Roster

MAILBAG: NCAA Tournament Ceiling, Backyard Brawl Trophy, Potential 1st Round Matchups + More

See Where West Virginia Lands in ESPN's End-of-Season Bracketology Projection

Aiming High: Key Assistant Expects to Compete for a National Championship While at WVU

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball