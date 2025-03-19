John Flowers Gives His Input on Who the Next WVU Head Coach Should Be
Everyone is throwing out their opinions for the next coach West Virginia should hire, but those who are currently playing or have played for the Old Gold and Blue, should have some say, right?
Well, Wren Baker isn't going to make a decision based on who others perceive to be the right man for the job, but there is growing support for one in-house candidate.
"The most logical thing to do would be to retain Chester Frazier who is over qualified to be the head coach," former WVU forward John Flowers posted on X.
Frazier also has the support from current Mountaineer guard, Sencire Harris, who has vouched for him a couple of times on social media already since the news of Darian DeVries' departure.
Hiring Frazier would be going against something Baker typically does, which is hiring a coach with previous head coaching experience. That's not to say it's an absolute requirement for the West Virginia AD, but obviously, having a proven track record in the role is certainly a bonus.
Frazier spent the last four years on Brad Underwood's staff at Illinois before joining DeVries in Morgantown last spring.
“We have a lot of guys on staff internally and you guys know, I never talk about candidates. But if somebody raises their hand and wants us to at least look at them, I think we probably would," Wren Baker told reporters on Wednesday. "You listen to all of your stakeholders appropriately but ultimately, my job is to find the best coach for the program over the long term and that’s what I’m out to do.”
