Sencire Harris Voices Who He Wants as West Virginia's Next Coach
West Virginia guard Sencire Harris will be playing for his third head coach in as many years after playing for Brad Underwood at Illinois as a freshman and then this past season for Darian DeVries.
When former WVU basketball writer Ethan Bock asked fans on X who the next head Mountaineer should be, Harris gave his vote to WVU assistant head coach Chester Frazier.
Frazier has been in the coaching space for quite a while now, getting his start as a grad assistant at his alma mater, Illinois, back in 2010. In 2012, he landed his first full-time position when he followed Bruce Weber to Kansas State. He spent seven-plus years there before being named the associate head coach at Virginia Tech under Mike Young. In 2021, he returned to his alma mater to join Brad Underwood's staff and helped the Illini to a pair of Big Ten championships.
Frazier is well-liked by the players and has a strong reputation as a recruiter. In previous coaching searches, WVU athletic director has leaned toward candidates with prior head coaching experience, so hiring Frazier would be outside of the norm. That being said, Frazier could be worth the roll of the dice.
