ESPN BPI Predictor Sees Tight Battle Between West Virginia and BYU
At this point in the season, every game is critical for the West Virginia Mountaineers and teams alike who are trying to cement their positioning for the NCAA Tournament. Tonight, WVU will play host to the BYU Cougars, who are looking to snap a two-game skid.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has a 53.9% chance to win their second straight at home, while BYU has a 46.1% chance to pick up a win on their two-game East Coast road trip.
The Mountaineers, for the most part, have done a pretty good job of protecting home court this season, winning ten of their thirteen matchups. BYU, on the other hand, has struggled to find success on the road, posting a 2-5 record to this point in the season. Those two wins came against Colorado, who is winless in league play, and UCF, another team toward the bottom of the standings.
West Virginia's recent games
It was an up-and-down week for West Virginia, which has really been the story for this team since hopping into conference play. They haven't won back-to-back games since winning their first two league games against Kansas and Oklahoma State.
Last week, they lifted their foot off the gas pedal and allowed TCU to pull out the win - a loss that doesn't look so great for the resume. Darian DeVries was able to get his bunch back on track over the weekend with a nice win over Utah, a game where they were only -2 on the glass, and considering how good the Utes have been in that area this season, it was a pretty remarkable performance.
BYU's recent games
The Cougars hung right there with one of the top teams in the Big 12, Arizona, until the final six minutes or so of the game. They had it tied up at 41 apiece at the break but just couldn't find any answers defensively to slow down the Wildcats, ultimately falling by 11.
Nearly two weeks after beating Cincinnati by 28, BYU failed to complete the season sweep of the Bearcats, falling by 18 points. Once again, the Cougars' second-half defense was problematic, giving up 45 points on 55.9% shooting from the floor.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
DeVries Encourages Students to Pack the Coliseum vs. BYU, First 300 to Receive a Voucher
Former WVU Star Quincy Wilson Lands Head Coaching Job in West Virginia
A Close Look at West Virginia's KenPom Ratings & Strength of Schedule
Five Players on West Virginia's Roster NFL Scouts Will Pay Close Attention to in 2025