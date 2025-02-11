DeVries Encourages Students to Pack the Coliseum vs. BYU, First 300 to Receive a Voucher
Tonight is a big game for the West Virginia Mountaineers, who need to continue to take advantage of playing games inside the Coliseum with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.
The BYU Cougars come to Morgantown with an identical 15-8 overall record and 6-6 record in Big 12 Conference play. Over the weekend, the Cougars surprisingly lost on the road to Cincinnati, 84-66.
The fans played a huge factor in West Virginia win over Utah on Saturday. The sellout crowd for the Coal Rush was dialed in from the moment the ball was thrown up in the air and for WVU to sweep the Utah schools, they'll need that same energy tonight.
Head coach Darian DeVries sent a message to the students to get out to the Coliseum for tonight's game and also revealed a couple of gifts that will be handed out.
“Students, we need your support tomorrow night when we take on BYU in the (WVU) Coliseum). Saturday’s atmosphere was incredible. You showed up big time for us, and we need you to do it again. To say thank you, all drinks will be half off during pregame at the student gate, and we’re giving the first 300 students a free $10 concession voucher. Come early, be loud, wear blue, and bring the energy! Let’s go!”
West Virginia and BYU will get the action started at approximately 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
