Ready for some Big 12 action?

Well, we will get a sneak peek of it tonight in Las Vegas at the Players Era Tournament, as West Virginia will square off with Kansas, a game that obviously does not count in the league standings but is certainly a huge early-season resume-boosting opportunity for the Mountaineers.

WVU held on to beat Auburn in the opening round despite at one point having an 18-point lead. Kansas, on the other hand, won convincingly over UNLV, 102-77. Their top scorer, Tyran Stokes, will be a game-time decision.

Bookmark this page and keep hitting that refresh button, and we'll supply you with all the updates you need throughout the night.

West Virginia vs. Kansas Score Updates

1st Half

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2nd Half

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1st Half Stats

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Final Stats

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