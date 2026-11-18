Big 12 action on in mid-November?!? Why not???

Wednesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks will battle it out in the semifinals of the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas. The winner will move on to the championship game to take on the winner of Florida/Houston.

Do the computers think the Mountaineers have any chance of getting the job done?

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has a 28.9% chance of getting the win, while Kansas has a 71.1% chance of advancing and remaining unbeaten.

Although Kansas is the better team, this is a true neutral-court game and not one that is played in Kansas City like the Big 12 Conference tournament. Not to mention, the Jayhawks could be without their top player, Tyran Stokes. Those two things alone lead me to believe that the Mountaineers should be getting well north of a 28% chance to win this game.

West Virginia's recent games

The Mountaineers were tested for the first time on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and answered the bell. The played with a great deal of physicality, intensity, and were connected on the defensive end of the flloor all night long, really bothering Auburn's ball-handlers. The most suprising stat of the night? West Virginia outrebounded the Tigers by six and pulled down three more offensive boards. That win should give them a confidence boost heading into tonight's clash.

Kansas' recent games

Kansas has been elite on both ends of the floor all year, but went absolutely nuts in the first half of their opening round game against UNLV, pouring in 55 points! They shot an absurd 63% from the field for the game with 48 of their 102 total points coming inside the painted area. It was a bit of a free throw parade, though, as the two teams combined for 70 free throw attempts on the night, Kansas went 27/39 from the charity stripe, allowing them to hold onto a comfortable lead, although the Rebels turned it up a notch offensively.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are slated to tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We'll discuss what went right, what went wrong, take a look at the numbers, and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers.

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