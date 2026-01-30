3 Reasons Why WVU Can’t Afford to Sleepwalk Against Baylor, Even With Bears Reeling

West Virginia will be aiming for a 6-3 start in Big 12 play on Saturday evening when it plays host to the struggling Baylor Bears, who enter the contest with an 11-9 (1-7) record.

It may look like an easy win on paper, but if the Mountaineers have that mindset going into it, they'll find themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard and drop their first home game of the season.

Why should Baylor have WVU's full attention? Here are my three reasons...

Two first-round talents

Jan 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) dribbles against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

G Cameron Carr - The long, lanky sophomore has become one of the better guards in this league. He can score it at all three levels, shooting 52% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and is hitting on 77% of his free throw attempts. His length (6'5") allows him to be an effective rebounder (5.4 rpg), while also being a defensive playmaker, averaging 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals.

SF Tounde Yessoufou - Before the season began, there was some chatter that Yessoufou could be a lottery pick, perhaps a top-10 selection. The consensus seems to have him as an early-mid 20s pick in the first round, but his stock could increase in a big way before the Combine. So far this year, he's averaging 17.6 points and six rebounds.

Second chance opportunities will be there

Jan 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) and Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) battle for position during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Throughout Scott Drew's tenure as the head coach at Baylor, his teams have always been really good on the glass, particularly on the offensive end. It helps that he's had some high-level bigs, but that's what makes this team unique — they don't have size that just flat out overwhelms you. Still, they have a knack for winning on the glass, pulling down 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks 31st nationally.

West Virginia, however, has been very consistent in limiting teams to just one shot, entering this game with a defensive rebounding percentage of 75.2%, which ranks 42nd in the country. This will be a fun battle to watch and could end up being one of the biggest keys to the game.

The Scott Drew factor

Jan 20, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

You may see the 1-7 Big 12 record and think that this is going to be an automatic dub. The reality is, I'm not sure such a thing exists in this league, especially when the team you're facing has an elite coach, and in this case, a future Hall of Famer.

This Baylor team may not turn things around, but Drew will eventually get this group to play more competitively on a regular basis, and you just have to hope that upward trend doesn't begin on Saturday. The moment you start to relax in this league is exactly when the unexpected happens.

