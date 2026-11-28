It was not a fun night for anyone in Carolina Blue. West Virginia pounded the Tar Heels, essentially from the opening tip, and North Carolina head coach Michael Malone admitted that WVU's pressure was a big factor in the game.

“The entire 40 minutes was the frustrating sequence," Malone said when asked about the most frustrating sequence in the game. "Our inability to take care of the basketball. I can’t wait to watch the film because I know it was bad in person. You have 10 assists, 19 turnovers. 19 turnovers, and they scored 26 points off those turnovers. You add the 11 off the offensive glass; that’s 37 of their 72.”

The defense was smothering, headed by Seydou Traore, who made his presence felt earlier. Mo Sylla, Brenen Lorient, and the rest of WVU's forwards did an excellent job of playing the pick-and-roll, oftentimes not even rolling with the big man, knowing he wasn't a threat to score it.

“They’re a good defensive team," Malone said of WVU. "They’re going to shrink the floor. They’re going to collapse on dribble penetration. And time and time again, we kept on driving into the paint, hoping something happened, falling down, throwing to the other team, losing the ball. The biggest reason was their pressure. They had us shook. And then when we tried to make a play, we got downhill and played in the crowd, and that was definitely problematic for us. We were outworked tonight. I was outcoached tonight, and top to bottom, we have to be better.”

The biggest difference in this game for the Mountaineers is that they were able to play physically and defend without fouling. That was a constant issue in the Players Era Tournament last week. North Carolina shot just three free throws in the game, and WVU won the battle in the paint (30-22).

If Hodge's squad is able to play that way defensively consistently, they will be more than just competitive in the Big 12; they could challenge for a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

The Mountaineers will have the next few days off before returning to Hope Coliseum for a matchup with Mercyhurst on December 1st. After that, things pick back up with back-to-back rivalry games against Virginia Tech (Dec. 5) and Pitt (Dec. 9).

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