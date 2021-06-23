Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Draft Combine

Deuce continues to impress in Chicago in front of NBA scouts.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia guard Miles McBride announced at the end of the 2020-21 season that he would be entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft but leaving open the option to return to school.

At the time, McBride was considered an early-mid 2nd round pick which would likely mean he would return for his junior season. However, McBride has been putting on a show at pre-draft workouts and now at the NBA Draft Combine which has increased his draft stock.

According to Jonathan Giovany of DraftExpress on ESPN.com, McBride has now moved into the late portion of the 1st round. In Giovany's updated mock draft, he has McBride going 30th overall to the Utah Jazz.

If McBride receives feedback that he is a borderline first-round pick, there's still a decent chance that he would return. If that feedback says he could go a little earlier in the first round, say picks 15-22, then it would be wise for McBride to leave his name in the draft.

The combine will end on Sunday the 27th and then McBride will have until July 7th to withdraw his name from the draft and return to school. Things are about to get interesting in terms of McBride's decision, so buckle up and sit tight for the next week or so.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

ESPN Bracketology - June

Miles McBride Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Celtics

Joe Mazzulla Interviews for Celtics Head Coaching Vacancy

Alex Ruoff Joins Best Virginia

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Deuce McBride
Basketball

Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Draft Combine

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) delivers a third inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Suspended 5 Games

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the Capitol One and College Football Playoff (CFP) logo on the field during the Rose Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium.
Football

The CFP 12 Team Playoff Proposal Moves Forward

Kevin Thomas
Recruiting

WVU Nears the Top of the List for 2022 WR Following Visit

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looking over the first day of the 2021 spring practice period.
Area 304+

Is West Virginia on the Verge of Landing Another Big Commit?

Ben Hampton
Baseball

Hampton Earns Freshman All-American Honors

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

2023 QB Earns Offer Following WVU Camp

Untitled design
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 TE Order