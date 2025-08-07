West Virginia is Looking to Add Noel Devine's Son, Andre, to the Running Back Room
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is browsing the transfer portal for running back help after going through another practice with limited options. During Thursday's press conference, he did reveal that the team is "hoping" to add former Jacksonville State running back Andre Devine, the son of former WVU star and current assistant coach, Noel Devine.
“We’re just banged up. Jahiem is practicing and (Diore) Hubbard. Andre Devine is a late addition off the waiver wire — he might be joining us. But we just had two, Diore Hubbard and Jahiem. Clay Ash got banged up, and Kannon (Katzer) got banged up. (Jaylan) Knighton ain’t eligible yet, we’re waiting on him. Tye Edwards is not eligible yet. So, yeah, we’re actively looking in the portal.”
Coming out of North Fort Myers High School in Florida, Devine held offers from Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, UMass, USF, UT Martin, and several others.
Although he would be joining the team late in the process, he would at least have an understanding of the offense he's entering, having played for Rich Rodriguez last season at Jacksonville State. If Knighton and Edwards are cleared and the entire running back room is healthy, Devine would likely serve as a depth option and someone they can deploy on special teams. Getting touches on offense may be a year or two away for him.
If the move goes through, it will also give him a chance to be coached by his dad at his alma mater. Yesterday, Rodriguez praised Devine for how well he's done as a coach.
"He’s got a great personality. He’s always excited to be out there. I know he coached a little bit down in Florida and had some speed camps down there, but he’s a natural football coach. I mean, I can see it in recruiting and his personality in talking to guys that we recruited. He’s going to have a great career in coaching, and he’s still learning, but he’s got everything it takes to be a really good one, I think.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: Defense Shows Up, Scrimmage Setup, Safety Depth + More
West Virginia’s Cam Vaughn Joins Elite Company on Biletnikoff Preseason Watch List
Rich Rod Makes Bold Statement on West Virginia's Group of Slot Receivers
Rodriguez Has Higher Expectations for These Three WVU Wide Receivers
Sports Illustrated Tabs Rich Rodriguez as One of the Top Coaches of the Last 25 Years